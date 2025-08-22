Woman killed after overnight shooting in Compton

The Brief LASD deputies were called to an early morning shooting in a residential area in Compton on Friday, Aug. 22. The shooting victim was declared dead at an area hospital. Information about a possible suspect wasn't immediately available.



An investigation was underway in a Compton neighborhood after a woman was shot and killed overnight.

What we know:

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the shooting was reported around 2:45 a.m. in the 2100 block of N. Kalsman Avenue, off El Segundo Boulevard and Central Avenue, on Friday, Aug. 22.

Arriving deputies found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Information about the circumstances leading up to the shooting, the victim and possible suspects were not available.

Those with information about the deadly shooting are asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online.