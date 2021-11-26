Community Champions: Jovenes, Inc.

When you think of the homeless do you think community college student?

Jovenes, Inc. is a nonprofit helping the youth end their cycle of homelessness. They were among 56 Los Angeles organizations honored ahead of Super Bowl LVI.



Take Jermaine Turner. He is a 19-year old college student living in a dorm setting in Norwalk. It's within walking distance to Cerritos College who partnered with Jovenes to provide housing for students in need. Turner had spent his high school years living in and out of motel rooms with his family.

Jovenes helps youth ages 18 to 25 who are unhoused. The nonprofit is located in Boyle Heights and serves communities throughout Southeast Los Angeles County.



According to Jovenes, 1 in 5 community college students is experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles. Not only do they provide housing, they provide support to help these students transition into adulthood and off of public assistance.



Turner would like a degree in computer science. He can now work on his studies with the safety and security of a roof over his head and the support to succeed as he pursues a college degree.



Each Legacy Champion was awarded a $10,000 grant and given a professionally produced video to showcase to the world. FOX 11 is highlighting these non-profits up until the Super Bowl on February 13.

Each week in Community Champions, FOX 11 will showcase another grant recipient leading up to Super Bowl 2022 in Los Angeles. For more information on the Super Bowl LVI Legacy Program and the selected nonprofit organizations, click here.