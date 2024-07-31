Comic-Con San Diego human trafficking sting: 10 victims recovered, 14 arrests made

article

A human trafficking sting conducted during San Diego Comic-Con resulted in the recovery of ten victims and the arrest of 14 individuals.

The operation, which took place from July 25 to 27, 2024, was led by California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force (SDHTTF), targeted sex traffickers and buyers using the San Diego Comic-Con Convention to seek out potential victims.

The sting was part of a broader effort to target sex traffickers and buyers who exploit large events like Comic-Con, which attracts over 100,000 attendees each year. The operation aimed to disrupt trafficking networks and provide support to victims.

During the three-day operation, law enforcement officers worked undercover to identify and apprehend sex traffickers and buyers. Undercover advertisements were used to solicit sex, leading to the arrest of 14 individuals involved in sex trafficking activities. Additionally, nine adult potential victims and one 16-year-old juvenile were recovered and offered assistance.

"The focus of our operation was to identify and rescue those who are being exploited and to hold accountable those who are buying and selling human beings," said San Diego Police Chief David W. Nisleit. "This operation underscores our commitment to fighting human trafficking and protecting the vulnerable."

Attorney General Rob Bonta highlighted the importance of the operation, stating, "Unfortunately, sex traffickers capitalize on large-scale events such as Comic-Con to exploit their victims for profit. These arrests send a clear message that their criminal behavior will not be tolerated."

General view of the atmosphere on Day 4 of 2024 Comic-Con International on July 28, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images) Expand

San Diego Sheriff Kelly Martinez expressed support for the operation, noting, "There is no more insidious crime than human trafficking. The coercion and violence which enslaves people for profit and places them into forced labor or sex is criminal. I appreciate the focus that was placed on the recent convention to identify and rescue victims."

Christopher Davis, acting special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations in San Diego, added, "Events like Comic-Con showcase our city, but when individuals use these events to prey upon minors, we will find them and bring them to justice."

The SDHTTF is a collaborative effort involving multiple agencies, including the California Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and several local law enforcement departments. The sting operation reflects ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking and ensure the safety of vulnerable individuals.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.