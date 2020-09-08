Comedian finds fame on TikTok with her Kardashian impression

Today is not just Tuesday, it’s TikTok Tuesday!

FOX 11's Amanda Salas caught up with a radio personality/comedian Andrea Lopez, who found TikTok fame by impersonating Kourtney Kardashian!

She has over 400,000 followers and shared the impersonation with our Good Day LA audience by doing a Kim and Kourtney collaboration with Salas.

Lopez even gave us a “TTT” — a TikTok Tutorial. So, if you have the app and need a step by step guide to all things TikTok this would be helpful.

You can follow Andrea on TikTok at @andrealopezcomedy.

