19-year-old killed by suspected DUI driver in Colton

The Brief A 19-year-old man was killed after being struck by multiple cars while crossing the road in Colton. The driver of the initial vehicle was arrested for vehicular manslaughter and DUI.



A young man is dead after being run over by a suspected DUI driver.

What we know:

The incident, which was caught on video, happened May 2 around 6:48 a.m. in the 1700 block of East Washington Street in Colton.

Video shows 19-year-old Larenz Lamaar Fondren crossing the street as a vehicle strikes him. Colton Police said he was then struck by multiple vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The police department said all those involved in the crash remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.

The driver of the initial vehicle, 30-year-old Antonio Dominguez Medrano, was arrested for vehicular manslaughter while driving under the influence. Officials say speed and impairment were a factor in the crash.

Medrano was booked at the West Valley Detention Center with bail set at $100,000.

Fondren's family said he was about to graduate nursing school and was given an honorary degree. A funeral is set for May 17.