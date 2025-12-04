Super Cold Moon brings surge of King Tides to Southern California

The Brief King Tides are hitting Southern California through Friday, driven by the gravitational pull of the Super Cold Moon. A safety warning is in effect due to tides up to two feet higher than normal, risking coastal flooding and dangerous rip currents. Scientists predict that the California coast's median sea level could rise by up to 1.2 feet by 2050.



King Tides, fueled by the gravitational pull of the Super Cold Moon, are arriving on Thursday and will continue through Friday along the Southern California coast.

As a result, the National Weather Service has issued warnings for dangerous conditions as tides up to two feet higher than normal could threaten beaches and low-lying coastal areas.

What we know:

King Tides typically occur three or four times a year. The tides are driven by the strong gravitational pull created when the sun, moon, and earth align, an occurrence that is amplified this week by the Super Cold Moon.

The National Weather Service has issued warnings for dangerous swimming conditions, powerful rip currents, and waves that could reach close to 8 feet.

The conditions are expected to hit several areas hardest, including beaches in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara counties.

What you can do

Beachgoers are advised to observe the tides from a safe distance, avoid slippery areas, and never turn their backs on the ocean.