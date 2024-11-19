Coast Guard offloads $335 million worth of cocaine in San Diego
SAN DIEGO - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro on Tuesday will offload more than 29,000 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $335.8 million in San Diego.
According to officials, the offload is a result of 9 separate suspected drug smuggling vessel interceptions off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America in September and October.
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro is the sixth Legend Class National Security Cutter. Its homeport is in Alameda, California.
The Source: This story was reported with information from the U.S. Coast Guard.