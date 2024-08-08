Cinemark offers $5 tickets for 1984 retro films returning to theaters

Cinemark is celebrating its 40th anniversary by turning back the clock to 1984 and offering up a "retro film series" for $5 only.

Starting Monday, Aug. 12, moviegoers can watch some of the biggest films from 1984 back on the big screen for a limited time. Some of the movies include "Gremlins," "Footloose," and "Purple Rain."

Here's the complete movie schedule:

August 12 – The Karate Kid

August 13 – The Terminator

August 14 – Gremlins

August 15 – Purple Rain

August 16 – Ghostbusters

August 17 – A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Last Starfighter

August 18 – Footloose, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

For more information, including showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit cinemark.com.