Cinemark offers $5 tickets for 1984 retro films returning to theaters

Updated  August 8, 2024 2:56pm PDT
LOS ANGELES - Cinemark is celebrating its 40th anniversary by turning back the clock to 1984 and offering up a "retro film series" for $5 only. 

Starting Monday, Aug. 12, moviegoers can watch some of the biggest films from 1984 back on the big screen for a limited time. Some of the movies include "Gremlins," "Footloose," and "Purple Rain." 

Here's the complete movie schedule:

  • August 12 – The Karate Kid
  • August 13 – The Terminator
  • August 14 – Gremlins
  • August 15 – Purple Rain
  • August 16 – Ghostbusters
  • August 17 – A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Last Starfighter
  • August 18 – Footloose, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

For more information, including showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit cinemark.com.