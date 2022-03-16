Ciera Breland disappearance: Husband back in Georgia facing unrelated charges

The man who police have called a person of interest in the disappearance of a 31-year-old Indiana mother has been brought back to Georgia on Tuesday to face unrelated charges.

Xavier Breland Jr., 37, was booked into the Coweta County jail on an outstanding bench warrant for failure to appear on aggravated stalking charges. That bench warrant was issued after records show Breland missed a court appearance on Feb. 23, the same time he was visiting his mother in Johns Creek with his wife and 5-month-old son. By Friday of that week, the courts had voided his bond in addition to issuing the bench warrant.

Xavier Breland Jr., was arrested in Indiana for an outstanding warrant in Coweta County, Georgia on March 1, 2022. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

Missing person's case opened for Ciera Breland

That Friday was also the last time Breland told police he saw his wife, Ciera Locklair Breland. He filed a missing person's report on Feb. 26 stating he saw her leave their home in the Brookstone Park of Carmel subdivision in Carmel, Indiana a little after 10 p.m. to walk to an area store. The police report states she was wearing a black top and purple shorts in temperatures that were in the mid- to upper-20s that night. Ciera left behind her 5-month-old son, her dog, her cellphones, ID, and credit cards.

A missing person's report to the Carmel Police Department states Ciera Breland was last seen at this home in the Brookstone Park of Carmel subdivision in Carmel, Indiana on Feb. 25, 2022. (FOX 59)

Family members said police told them she never arrived at the store and there was no surveillance video of her being at or in the store. Xavier's father, who lives in the same neighborhood told police he had not seen her either, according to media reports. In fact, police have not revealed any physical evidence that confirms she returned to Indiana. John Creek police said surveillance video caught Ciera at 7:17 p.m. on Feb. 24 leaving her mother-in-law's home located in the Highgate Manor Court in the Parsons Walk subdivision in Johns Creek. That is the last time investigators were able to verify her location.

A few days after Ciera was reported missing, Xavier was taken into custody in Indiana on that outstanding warrant out of Georgia. He was booked into the Hamilton County jail. Investigators, at the same time, officially named him a person of interest, but have not charged him in connection to her disappearance.

The couple's son, Jackson, was initially placed in state custody following his father's arrest, but her parents have since traveled to Indiana to work to obtain custody.

Ciera (Locklair) Breland (Family photo)

Ciera Breland told family members she was moving back to Georgia

Xavier's charges in Georgia of violating a family violence order, aggravated stalking, and harassing phones calls is not related to Ciera or her disappearance, but they have compounded her family's worst fears.

Johns Creek police say investigators were able to last place Ciera Breland at this home on Highgate Manor Court on Feb. 24, 2022. (FOX 5)

The night before she headed to her mother-in-law's home, Ciera had asked her father if she could move back into his home in Cleveland, Georgia, telling him she had no intention of going back to Indiana with Xavier. That was just a little over a year after she married Xavier and five months after her son was born. She said she wanted to have a fresh start back in her home state. Family members have said they were concerned about violence in the relationship and said Ciera even had a burner phone in case she needed to reach her family in an emergency. That burner phone was with her work and personal phone which were left behind the night she reportedly was last seen by Xavier.

According to reports, Ciera was going down with Xavier to his mother-in-law's home and was expected back the next day in north Georgia. Her family hasn't seen her since.

Family and friends of Ciera Breland pass out flyers in Johns Creek on March 11, 2022. (FOX 5)

Her family members have been searching for her, actively passing out flyers, and begging anyone who may have seen her car driving around the week of Feb. 20 to call investigators. Ciera was driving a white 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan with Georgia tag RMB 5869 with an FSU Law School frame surrounds the license plate.

Ciera is described by police as being 5-feet tall and weighing about 120 pounds with blonde hair.

A $10,000 reward is being offered by the FBI for information leading authorities to Ciera.

Anyone with information surrounding the case is asked to call Corporal Rozier with the Johns Creek Police Department at 678-372-8046, the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2580, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477), the Georgia Bureau of Investigation tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).

