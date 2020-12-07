Expand / Collapse search
Chuck Yeager, the first man to break the sound barrier, dead at 97

By David Aaro | Fox News
Published 
News
FOX News
article

Chuck Yeager during a press conference at Edwards Air Force Base during the 50th anniversary celebration of his October 14, 1947 Bell X-1 flight, in which he became the first man to break the sound barrier. Yeager again flew at the speed of sound, on

Expand

Chuck Yeager, the historic test pilot portrayed in the movie “The Right Stuff,” is dead at the age of 97, according to a tweet posted on his account late Monday.

"It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET," said the tweet, attributed to his wife, actress Victoria Scott D'Angelo. "An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever."

The legendary pilot and retired brigadier general became the first man to fly faster than the speed of sound on Oct. 14, 1947.

He later received widespread recognition because of Tom Wolfe’s book, ″The Right Stuff,″ and the movie based on it.

(Original Caption) 1949-Captain Charles Yaeger besides Bell X-1 after first powered take off of supersonic plane.