Actor Christian Oliver remembered by wife after plane crash kills him and couple's 2 young children

Christian Oliver, an actor who passed away this week in a plane crash in the Carribean with his two daughters, is being honored by his wife in a new statement.

Jessica Klepser released a statement on behalf of the family through her place of employment, Wundabar Pilates.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane accident on January 4, 2024, which took the lives of our beloved family members," her statement began, "Our daughters, Madita (12), and Annik (10), along with their father Christian, were returning from a holiday in the Caribbean when the single-engine plane they were traveling in experienced engine trouble and fell into the ocean. Unfortunately, all four passengers on the small aircraft did not survive."

After giving some details of the incident, Klepser took the time to share some details about her two young daughters.

"Madita, a vibrant 7th-grade student at Louis Armstrong Middle School, was known for her lively spirit and excelled in academics, dance, singing, and performance," she said. "Annik, a 4th-grade student at Wonderland Ave Elementary School, was recognized for her gentle yet strong demeanor. She was always the first to offer a kind word or a comforting hug. Her passions included basketball, swimming, and various forms of art."

WESTWOOD, CA - MARCH 22: Actor Christian Oliver and his family arrive at Twentieth Century Fox And Dreamworks Animation's 'Home' Premiere at Regency Village Theatre on March 22, 2015 in Westwood, California.

She added, "The deep bond, infectious laughter, and adventurous spirit shared by Madita and Annik will be profoundly missed in their communities."

Klepser also spoke about Oliver, who she noted was an actor both in the U.S. and in Europe, as well as a real estate agent. "His loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him," she noted.

After requesting privacy for the family, the statement concluded with information about a GoFundMe campaign that had been set up for the family and a request that donations be made there in lieu of sending flowers.

The fundraiser, which has reached over $80k of its goal of $100k, was formed to "help cover the cost of returning Christian and the girls home," as well as assist in the expenses for the funeral and memorial services. Legal expenses are also expected in this progress, the details for the GoFundMe suggest, and any contributions will also "go a long way in support of Jessica and the extended family during this terribly difficult time."

The incident in the Carribean happened on Thursday. Oliver and his daughters were killed after the aircraft they were traveling in "plummeted into the ocean" moments after takeoff from an island in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, officials and reports say.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) said the small, one-engine aircraft owned and piloted by Robert Sachs, a resident of the island of Bequia, crashed into the sea about one nautical mile west of the island of Petit Nevis around midday Thursday.

"The aircraft went airborne from the J.F. Mitchell Airport in Paget Farm about 12:11 p.m. for St. Lucia as its final destination. Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean," police said in a Facebook post.

Oliver, whose legal name was Christian Klepser, has "worked with the likes of Steven Soderbergh in ‘The Good German’ opposite Cate Blanchett and George Clooney, Brian Singer and Tom Cruise in ‘Valkyrie’ and the Wachowski’s in ‘Speed Racer’ and ‘Sense8,’" according to his website. The actor also appeared in a 1995 film adaptation of the popular book series, "The Baby-Sitters Club."

In his most recent post on Instagram four days ago, Oliver shared an image of people gathered on a beach and wrote, "Greetings from somewhere in paradise! To community and love… 2024 here we come!"

