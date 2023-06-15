CHP seizes enough fentanyl in San Francisco to kill 2.1 million people

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday that police have seized enough fentanyl in the last six weeks to kill 2.1 million people — more than double the population of San Francisco.

Since May 1, the California Highway Patrol seized more than 4.2 kilos of fentanyl in the Tenderloin and the immediate surrounding area of San Francisco.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, a lethal dose of fentanyl is 2 mg.

In the first six weeks of the operation, the CHP seized over 957 grams of methamphetamine, 319 grams of cocaine, and 31 grams of heroin and made 92 felony and misdemeanor arrests — including on charges related to possession of fentanyl, illegal firearm possession, driving under the influence, and domestic violence, the Newsom administration announced.

"I’m proud of the CHP and Cal Guard’s lifesaving efforts to shut down the Tenderloin’s poison pipeline and hold drug traffickers accountable," Newsom said in a statement. "These early results show promise and serve as a call to action: we must do more to clean up San Francisco’s streets, help those struggling with substance use, and eradicate fentanyl from our neighborhoods."

Newsom's announcement did not elaborate on how the fentanyl was confiscated or whether anyone was arrested for using or selling the drug.

He did tout, however, the help the CHP got from other agencies in seizing the deadly opioid.

Cal Guard is mapping out crime syndicate networks, and the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) is developing a plan to deploy additional resources to address issues of blight in the Tenderloin – including loitering and graffiti – surrounding liquor stores, gas stations, and markets that hold ABC licenses.

As another example, Caltrans is increasing its graffiti abatement efforts, improving and replacing signage, and increasing maintenance and beautification measures in high-traffic corridors.

Meanwhile, in San Francisco this month, Mayor London Breed began directing police and sheriff's deputies to arrest drug users, hoping they will detox and get treatment. Police is drawing heavy criticism from those who believe that these types of punitive measures cause more harm than good.