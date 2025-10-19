CHP patrol car hit by shrapnel during Marines event attended by JD Vance near Camp Pendleton

The Brief An artillery round prematurely detonated over I-5 Freeway during a Marines celebration event, damaging a California Highway Patrol car with flying shrapnel. The incident occurred while CHP officers were coordinating traffic near Camp Pendleton during a live-fire training demonstration. No injuries were reported, but CHP recommended a review of communication and coordination with government agencies.



California Highway Patrol says one of its cars got hit by flying shrapnel during a Marines celebration event attended by Vice President JD Vance.

What we know:

CHP said in its report that an artillery round from Camp Pendleton prematurely detonated midflight over I-5 Freeway – ending with the metal shrapnel hitting the patrol cruiser on Saturday, October 18.

The incident left the patrol cruiser damaged, CHP said. CHP officers were at the celebration event to help coordinate traffic along I-5 near Camp Pendleton when the shrapnel incident happened.

The incident happened in the area where CHP officers were supporting a traffic break along I-5 near Camp Pendleton during an exceptional U.S. Marine Corps live-fire training demonstration over the freeway, and where the CHP had elected to stop traffic during the live-fire exercise.

In a note published by CHP, the department said it recommends an after-action review on "communications and coordination with federal and local government agencies."

No one was hurt in the incident.

What they're saying:

In a statement, CHP Border Division Chief Tony Coronado called the incident an "unusual and concerning situation."

"It is highly uncommon for any live-fire or explosive training activity to occur over an active freeway. As a Marine myself, I have tremendous respect for our military partners, but my foremost responsibility is ensuring the safety of the people of California and the officers who protect them," Coronado said in a statement.