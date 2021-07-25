Carjacking suspect in custody after leading authorities on 2-county chase

A dramatic police chase ended in a crash in Riverside Sunday night.

The suspect, who was driving a white Nissan Maxima, was leading CHP and Fontana police on a chase in Fontana before crossing the San Bernardino-Riverside county lines.

Later in the pursuit, an officer with the Ontario Police Department performed a pit maneuver on the suspect, ultimately ending the chase. The suspect was able to safely get out of the car and turned himself in to authorities.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Advertisement

The suspect was initially wanted for carjacking in Montclair, according to Fontana PD. Officers with Fontana PD, Ontario PD and CHP all assisted in the two-county chase.