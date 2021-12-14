Police chase: Standoff underway between CHP, possible stolen Tesla in Orange County

A police chase that started in Los Angeles County ended in a standoff in Orange County.

SkyFOX is over the Newport Beach area Tuesday night after the suspect – initially wanted for possibly stealing a Tesla – led the California Highway Patrol on a chase.

Prior to SkyFOX arriving to the standoff scene, the suspect led CHP on a chase across the South Bay (Los Angeles County) before crossing parts of Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Newport Beach, Seal Beach and Westminster in Orange County.

The car eventually stopped on the road in Newport Beach.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

