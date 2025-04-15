Chinese TikTok users advising shoppers to buy direct amid Trump tariffs

The Brief Chinese influencers on TikTok are revealing that many high-end designer goods are manufactured in Chinese factories before labels are added and prices increase abroad. The videos have emerged following tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump, leading to increased transparency and consumer skepticism about luxury brands. Factory-direct sales from China are gaining popularity as they bypass tariffs, offering consumers lower prices without middlemen or extra taxes.



All over TikTok, Chinese influencers are taking viewers behind the scenes, exposing what they claim is the real origin of high-end designer goods. From handbags to activewear, the message is consistent: luxury is often just a label. The viral videos claim that many designer items—bags, shoes, athletic wear—are manufactured in Chinese factories and then sent abroad, where labels are stitched on and price tags multiply.

This flood of behind-the-scenes content began showing up on social media shortly after former President Donald Trump imposed steep tariffs on Chinese goods. While those tariffs were intended to target Chinese manufacturing dominance, they've had an unintended side effect: giving rise to a wave of influencer-led transparency that’s now resonating with American consumers.

Professor Christopher Tang of UCLA’s Anderson School of Management says these videos are having a real impact. He says, "These kind of videos are very damaging to the luxury brands." They shake consumer trust and blur the line between real and counterfeit.

Tang warns that while some influencers may be exposing legitimate truths about manufacturing, others could be showcasing knockoffs or factory seconds—and there’s no guarantee buyers are getting what they think they are.

For political strategist Jasmyne Cannick, the revelations hit home. On a trip to China a few years ago, she toured several factories and picked up a designer-style purse for a fraction of what it would’ve cost in the U.S. Cannick says, "That’s where I learned directly from the vendors, 'Hey, this is the same thing… you’re just paying for a label and repackaging in the U.S.'" She hopes more consumers wake up to how the retail game really works and start questioning what exactly they’re paying for.

And here’s another reason these factory-direct sales are gaining traction: for individual consumers ordering directly from China, tariffs don’t apply. Those only hit large-scale commercial imports. That means a shopper can buy a factory-made item straight from the source—no middleman, no markup, and no extra tax.

Whether it’s a marketing campaign, a form of consumer activism, or a little of both, one thing is clear: the luxury fashion industry is facing a new kind of disruption, and it’s coming from TikTok.