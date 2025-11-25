LA childcare CEO charged with sexually exploiting children under his care

article

The Brief From 2021 to 2025, Miguel Adrian Gonzalez allegedly created sexually explicit images of children who were in his care or supervision. Gonzalez is the CEO of Let's Play LA. If convicted, he faces 30 years to life.



The CEO of a childcare program in Los Angeles was charged in a 16-count indictment with using his positions of authority to sexually exploit at least six children he babysat.

What we know:

Miguel Adrian Gonzalez, 28, was charged with two counts of obtaining custody of a minor with the intent to produce child pornography, seven counts of production of child pornography, two counts of distribution of child pornography, three counts of receipt of child pornography, and two counts of possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Gonzalez, who is the CEO of Let’s Play LA, a camp counselor, and a private babysitter, has been in federal custody since October 28.

According to the indictment and a criminal complaint, from 2021 to 2025, Gonzalez allegedly created sexually explicit images of children who were in his care or supervision. He is also accused of touching the genitalia of at least one minor.

Officials say in October 2023 and May 2024, Gonzalez texted the parents of two 6-year-old boys and offered to babysit them both. Gonzalez then allegedly produced sexually explicit materials on two instances.

From April 2025 to August 2025, Gonzalez reportedly used Snapchat and Telegram to distribute and receive images and videos depicting child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Officials say some of the images included children he had babysat.

In October 2025, Gonzalez had CSAM images and videos on two iPhones, which included six children who were under his supervision.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office also charged Gonzalez with a felony child sexual exploitation crime in connection with this matter.

What's next:

If convicted, Gonzalez could face anywhere from 30 years to life in federal prison.