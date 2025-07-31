9-year-old hit, killed by RV in Koreatown; incident being investigated as possible DUI crash
LOS ANGELES - A pedestrian, believed to be a 9-year-old boy, was hit and killed by an RV in Los Angeles' Koreatown neighborhood.
What we know:
The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call about a crash in the 300 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on July 31. LAPD said in addition to the child who ended up dying, a second pedestrian was taken to the hospital.
The second pedestrian is believed to be the 9-year-old's brother.
What we don't know:
Officials did not specify the condition of the surviving brother at the hospital outside of being in stable condition.
The incident is being investigated as a possible DUI crash. As of Thursday night, there are no announcements explicitly stating that the driver is facing arrest.
As of 9 p.m., officials had not released the identity of the child killed by the RV.
The Source: This report used information provided by the Los Angles City police and fire departments.