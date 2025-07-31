Expand / Collapse search

9-year-old hit, killed by RV in Koreatown; incident being investigated as possible DUI crash

By
Published  July 31, 2025 9:55pm PDT
Koreatown
FOX 11
RV hits, kills pedestrian in Koreatown

RV hits, kills pedestrian in Koreatown

One pedestrian was killed, and another person was hospitalized after a crash involving an RV in Koreatown.

The Brief

    • A 9-year-old boy and his older brother were both hit by an RV in Koreatown.
    • The younger brother was killed in the crash and the elder brother is recovering at the hospital.
    • Investigators are looking to see if the crash stemmed from a possible DUI.

LOS ANGELES - A pedestrian, believed to be a 9-year-old boy, was hit and killed by an RV in Los Angeles' Koreatown neighborhood.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call about a crash in the 300 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on July 31. LAPD said in addition to the child who ended up dying, a second pedestrian was taken to the hospital.

The second pedestrian is believed to be the 9-year-old's brother.

What we don't know:

Officials did not specify the condition of the surviving brother at the hospital outside of being in stable condition.

The incident is being investigated as a possible DUI crash. As of Thursday night, there are no announcements explicitly stating that the driver is facing arrest.

As of 9 p.m., officials had not released the identity of the child killed by the RV.

The Source: This report used information provided by the Los Angles City police and fire departments.

KoreatownCrime and Public Safety