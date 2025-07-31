9-year-old hit, killed by RV in Koreatown; incident being investigated as possible DUI crash

The Brief A 9-year-old boy and his older brother were both hit by an RV in Koreatown. The younger brother was killed in the crash and the elder brother is recovering at the hospital. Investigators are looking to see if the crash stemmed from a possible DUI.



A pedestrian, believed to be a 9-year-old boy, was hit and killed by an RV in Los Angeles' Koreatown neighborhood.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call about a crash in the 300 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on July 31. LAPD said in addition to the child who ended up dying, a second pedestrian was taken to the hospital.

The second pedestrian is believed to be the 9-year-old's brother.

What we don't know:

Officials did not specify the condition of the surviving brother at the hospital outside of being in stable condition.

The incident is being investigated as a possible DUI crash. As of Thursday night, there are no announcements explicitly stating that the driver is facing arrest.

As of 9 p.m., officials had not released the identity of the child killed by the RV.