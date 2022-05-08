Chicken recall: Nearly 600K pounds of ready-to-eat chicken breasts may be undercooked

Alabama-based Wayne Farms is recalling about 585,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken breast fillets that may be undercooked.

According to the USDA, the products were made between Feb. 9 and April 30.

Here’s what’s under recall:

9-lb. cases containing 8 packages of 6-oz "ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST" with "use by" dates ranging from 5/10/22 to 4/29/23.

9-lb. cases containing 12 packages of 4-oz* "*ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST" with "use by" dates ranging from 5/10/22 to 4/29/23.

6-lb. cases containing 24 individual packages of 4-oz *"*ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST FILLET" with "use by" date 3/5/23.

16-oz. zippered plastic packages containing *"*CHEF’S CRAFT CHICKEN BREAST FILLET" and establishment number P-20214 printed next to the 3/23/2023 best by date.

The recalled products will have "EST. 20214" on the case and packaging. They were shipped to distributors across the country and then redistributed to restaurants and stores. The stores they were sent to are in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Examples of what the recalled chicken products may look like (Credit: USDA)

Investigators say the problem was discovered when someone called the company to complain that the chicken appeared undercooked. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall.

The USDA says the products should be thrown away or returned to where they were bought.

Eating undercooked chicken

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, chicken is the most consumed meat in America. Raw or undercooked chicken if often contaminated with various bacteria that can cause food poisoning. You can also get sick from foods or drinks that are contaminated by raw chicken or its juices.

Here are some steps you can take to avoid food poisoning from chicken, courtesy of the CDC:

