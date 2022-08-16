Chick-fil-A testing first new breakfast item since 2017 in select cities

article

Fast-food restaurant chain Chick-fil-A has announced it is testing out a new "bold and bite-sized" breakfast item – the Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites.

The four egg bites that come in every order – which the company says will be "baked in-house every morning and are made with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage, and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses" – will be available for a limited time in certain markets starting next Monday, Aug. 22.

"As summer ends and the back-to-school morning routine begins, we wanted to offer our customers a new protein-packed entrée that keeps them satisfied when they’re on-the-go without sacrificing taste," said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A Inc.

"Our guests are asking for more bite-sized, shareable breakfast options, and we look forward to hearing what they think about our limited-time Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites test," she added.

The new item will be found in Chick-fil-A restaurants in Augusta, Georgia, Aiken, South Carolina, Columbus, Ohio, Norfolk and Portsmouth, Virginia, Miami, Florida, and New Orleans, Louisiana, the company says.

"They are the first new breakfast entrée Chick-fil-A has created since the Hash Brown Scramble Bowl joined menus nationwide in 2017," it added.

If the Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites are a success, Chick-fil-A suggested it could be "featured on menus nationwide in the future."

Chick-fil-A has maintained its position as America’s favorite restaurant for eight years in a row, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), which released its annual restaurant survey for the 2021-2022 year in July.

FOX Business' Ann Schmidt contributed to this report.