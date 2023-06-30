Chick-fil-A, the popular chicken restaurant chain, has launched a new game called Code Moo. The game is available to play on the Chick-fil-A website and app.

Stream FOX 26 on your Smart TV with the FOX LOCAL app

Code Moo is a scavenger hunt game that challenges players to find hidden Circus Burgers in different locations around the country. Players can use clues to track down the Circus Burgers, and they can earn rewards for each one they find.

The rewards for finding Circus Burgers include free food, merchandise, and even a trip to Chick-fil-A headquarters. The game runs from June 21 to August 1, 2023.

Chick-fil-A is upping requirements for rewards customers to earn freebies

To play Code Moo, players must have a valid Chick-fil-A One account. They can then visit the Code Moo website or app and start playing. Players will be given three clues each week to help them find the Circus Burgers. Once they find a Circus Burger, they can click on it to claim their reward.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Code Moo is a fun and interactive way for fans of Chick-fil-A to play and win prizes. The game is also a great way to introduce new customers to the brand.