Cher files for conservatorship of son, claims Elijah Blue Allman's life is 'at risk'

Cher was appointed temporary conservator of her son Elijah Blue Allman's estate in a conservatorship petition filed Wednesday.

The 77-year-old singer claimed Elijah is "substantially unable to manage his financial resources due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues," in documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Allman is the son of Cher and late musician Gregg Allman. Cher married Gregg Allman days after her divorce from Sonny Bono in 1975.

Representatives for Cher did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Cher and son Elijah Blue Allman (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Cher argued in the conservatorship petition, "Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from a trust established by his father for his benefit, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, Petitioner is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs,leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk."

Two of Elijah's siblings nominated their mother to act as the conservator.

"Petitioner has worked tirelessly to get Elijah into treatment and get him the help he needs," documents stated.

Cher also claimed that Elijah's estranged wife, Marie Angela King, is "not supportive of Elijah’s recovery and that Angela actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs."

"Most recently, Petitioner is informed and believes that Angela took steps to check Elijah out of the treatment center where he was receiving much needed medical care. Petitioner notes that because Angela and Elijah are currently in the midst of dissolution proceedings, Angela is not entitled to appointment as conservator of Elijah’s estate unless the court finds, by clear and convincing evidence, that such appointment would be in Elijah’s best interest."

Cher attends The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In documents obtained earlier this year, King claimed Cher abducted Allman in November 2022 while the former couple attempted to work on their marriage privately. Allman originally filed for divorce from King in November 2021, and she countered with her own filing one year later.

King claimed that she was "unaware" of Allman's location and was told by one of the four men that Cher had hired them to retrieve her son. The allegations that Allman was taken away via Cher's orders came to light in family court documents King filed in December 2022 when King filed a request to reschedule a hearing.

At the time of the filing, King stated her "husband has been receiving medical care since August 2022," and the last time she saw Allman was during the alleged kidnapping.

Allman and King first married in 2013. King is an English singer with the group KING. The couple called it quits in 2020 and Allman filed for divorce the following year.

