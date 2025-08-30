Chef Ricardo Zarate celebrates one year anniversary at the Hummingbird Ceviche House

LA Live News Tonight on FOX 11 introduced a new feature to put a spotlight on locally-owned restaurants.

The first guest was an impressive one – Michelin and James Beard-recognized Chef Ricardo Zarate.

Over the years, Zarate has impressed with his splashy restaurants around Los Angeles, including Rosaline, Paiche, and Picca. Now, he has independently opened a restaurant and this month, Chef Zarate celebrated the one year anniversary at the Hummingbird Ceviche House in Echo Park.

Some might call this a hidden gem. It's in a modest-looking building you might have passed while driving north on Alvarado Street to get onto Route 2.

Next time you do, stop for the incredible food at the Hummingbird Ceviche House, where Zarate serves Nikkei-style seafood.

During his appearance on FOX 11, he featured an array of his favorite dishes, including his salmon tiradito – fat slices of raw salmon laid upon cucumber with a bright, orange sauce and trout roe. He also featured another ceviche dish, which is the striped bass. It includes the same high-quality fish, but in this dish, the bass is served in a pool of aji amarillo and tiger's milk. The chef then adds a bit of crunch with peruvian cancha corn.

For those who don't eat fish, The Hummingbird also serves several hot dishes. Chef brought his Ragu de Costilla; a tangle of house made noodles, mixed with a rib meat ragu, that is savory, hearty and executed.

As if that wasn't enough, The Hummingbird is also a high-end Italian restaurant.

The Hummingbird Ceviche House is located at 1600 N. Alvarado St. in LA's Echo Park neighborhood.

