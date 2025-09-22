Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA announces California campus stop

The Brief Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA will have a California campus stop in November 2025. The announcement comes days after the organization's founder was shot and killed in Utah. In the UC Berkeley stop, actor Rob Schneider and Christian author Frank Turek are scheduled to headline the event.



Just hours after the public memorial service was held for Charlie Kirk, the organization founded by the slain conservative activist is resuming its campus tour.

Kirk's Turning Point USA announced an 11-stop campus tour, starting as early as Monday, September 22 with Michael Knowles, and with the last stop scheduled for UC Berkeley on November 10.

In the California stop, actor Rob Schneider and Christian author Frank Turek are scheduled to be the headliners for the event.

Schneider has been a vocal critic of California Governor Gavin Newsom. The "Deuce Bigalow" star blasted Newsom's response to the Jan. 2025 wildfires and criticized the state's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Turek, who spoke on Sunday's funeral in Arizona, was a mentor to Kirk.

The backstory:

Turning Point USA will resume its tours after Kirk was assassinated during a stop at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on September 10. A suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, has since been detained in connection to Kirk's death.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.