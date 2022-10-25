Smash-and-grab burglars use stolen van to plow into Beverly Grove Chanel store

An investigation is underway Tuesday into yet another smash-and-grab at the Chanel store in Beverly Grove.

It's the second smash-and-grab at the high-end designer store in the past three months.

According to police, three to four suspects in a stolen delivery van smashed into a window and the front door at the store on Robertson.

When the van lodged into the front door, an armed security guard confronted the masked suspects, who took off running with an unknown amount of merchandise in their possession.

On July 20, another group of suspects drove a stolen work van into the front glass window of this very same Chanel store. Those alleged thieves swiped goods worth thousands and took off in two cars. Police said the abandoned van was later located a few miles away. No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

That same day, the Chanel boutique at the Neiman Marcus in Newport Beach was also hit.

Authorities are combing through security camera footage as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.