Chadwick Boseman posthumously receiving star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Brief The late actor Chadwick Boseman will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday for his career, which included playing Marvel's Black Panther and historical figures like Jackie Robinson. The star will be the 2,828th awarded; the ceremony will feature speakers Ryan Coogler and Viola Davis and the star will be accepted by his widow, Simone Ledward-Boseman. Boseman, who died in 2020 at age 43 from colon cancer, received a posthumous Oscar nomination and won a Golden Globe for his final film role in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."



Chadwick Boseman, known for portraying the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero T'Challa and several prominent historical figures, is being honored posthumously with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

What we know:

Boseman will receive the 2,828th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Speaking at the event will be director Ryan Coogler and actor Viola Davis.

Coogler directed Boseman in "Black Panther" and the 2022 sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Davis worked with Boseman on his 2014 biopic "Get On Up" and his final film, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

The star will be accepted by Boseman's widow, Simone Ledward-Boseman.

Career Highlights:

Boseman's career was marked by his iconic portrayal of the Marvel superhero T'Challa/Black Panther, making him the first black actor to be the lead of an MCU movie (2018's "Black Panther"). He also appeared as the character in "Captain America: Civil War," "Avengers: Infinity War," and "Avengers: Endgame."

He was critically acclaimed for portraying major historical figures such as Jackie Robinson (2013 biopic "42"), James Brown (2014 biographical musical "Get On Up," and Thurgood Marshall (2017 film "Marshall").

His final film role as Levee Green in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" earned him a Best Actor Oscar nomination in 2021 and wins the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.

He also received a posthumous Primetime Emmy in 2022 for Outstanding Character Voiceover Performance in the Disney+ series "What If?"

The backstory:

Boseman died of colon cancer in 2020 at the age of 43.

Born on Nov. 29, 1976, in Anderson, South Carolina, Boseman wrote his first play while in high school.

He graduated from Howard University in 2000 with a bachelor of fine arts degree in directing.

His professors included Phylica Rashad, who said in a 2021 statement, "Unrelenting in his pursuit of excellence, Chadwick was possessed with a passion for inquiry and a determination to tell stories — through acting, writing, and directing — that revealed the beauty and complexity of our human spirit."

Howard University's newly reestablished College of Fine Arts was named in his honor in 2021. He had previously been one of the students who protested the college’s earlier absorption into the College of Arts & Science.

Boseman had early stage and television work in New York City, including being a member of the National Shakespeare Company.

He made his TV debut in 2003 on "Third Watch" and was briefly cast in "All My Children" before being fired for voicing concerns over racial stereotypes.

He was later replaced on the soap opera by his future "Black Panther" co-star Michael B. Jordan.