74-year-old woman dies after hit-and-run crash in Century City

A 74-year-old woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle near Century City, authorities said Saturday.

At about 5 p.m. Friday, a black 2011 to 2018 Audi Q3 going westbound on Pico Boulevard struck the Los Angeles-area resident, who was crossing southbound on Fox Hills Drive in a marked crosswalk, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The vehicle fled the location, and arriving paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was urged to call the LAPD's West Traffic Bureau at 213-473-0234 or, during non-business hours or on weekends, at 877-527-3247. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call 800- 222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppersla.org.

A $50,000 reward may be available to those who provide information leading to the identification, apprehension and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise of those responsible for fatal hit-and-run accidents.