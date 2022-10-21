Florida middle school student stole $10K from grandparents, passed it out to kids, school says

article

A student at a Central Florida middle school reportedly stole thousands of dollars from their grandparents and passed it out to other students. The school is now asking for students to give the money back.

In a phone message sent to parents, Lake Weir Middle School Principal Jason Jacobs says it was reported that a student was passing out a "significant" amount of money to other students.

"Upon investigation, we uncovered that the student had taken $10,000 from their grandparents and passed it out amongst their peers. Parents we need your help."

The school is now asking that the students who allegedly received the money turn it in to the school.

"We would like to recover this money for the grandparents. If you speak with your children and if they have received money from the student, please turn it in to our school resource officers."

The school says there will be no consequences for turning in the money.