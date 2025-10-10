Celebrating Hispanic Heritage through fashion: The story of Backstitch Bruja

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, FOX 11 is spotlighting a Latina designer who is weaving her cultural roots, identity, and creativity into a unique fashion brand.

Known as Backstitch Bruja, she combines traditional Mexican elements with a gothic twist, creating a style she calls "Mexi Goth."

What we know:

Backstitch Bruja, whose real name is Ipe, is the creative force behind a handmade, homegrown fashion brand that is gaining popularity beyond the Halloween season. Her designs range from clothing to coffin purses and concha-inspired handbags, celebrating culture and community.

Ipe emphasizes functionality and style, offering products that are both practical and visually appealing.

The backstory:

Ipe's journey began seven years ago when she shifted from her goal of becoming a professor to teaching herself how to sew. As a Chicano Studies major, she wanted to create clothing that empowers everyone, especially plus-size individuals.

Her designs are size-inclusive, carrying up to 4X, and incorporate unique elements like ghost-themed paisley prints.

What they're saying:

"I've seen Paisley print for a long time, but I've never seen it incorporated with Ghost, and we carry up to 4X, so this is also size-friendly," she said.

Her viral success on social media has provided her with a platform to advocate for the Latino community. "A lot of my customers tell me, I love your merchandise, but they love me as a person. They love my political beliefs, they love what I stand for, they love that I'm out there protesting, advocating for our community."

Local perspective:

Two years ago, Backstitch Bruja opened a brick-and-mortar store in San Dimas, California, where business is thriving. Ipe attributes her success to her community, saying, "This is a family business. Family first. I would have Deathly without my family. And my customers are like my family, I talk to them."

"We are in such scary times, so I think as long as you find your people, you're gonna make it," she said.

Backstitch Bruja continues to sell her spooky merchandise year-round, blending her love for horror, passed down from her parents, with her dedication to her heritage and community.

Click here for the Backstitch Bruja website.