Caught on video: Man shot and killed by police outside San Bernardino liquor store

A man is dead after a struggle with a police officer ended in gunfire outside a liquor store in San Bernardino late Thursday night. The deadly shooting was captured by a witness on cell phone video.

The recording, however, does not show what led up to the shooting between the man and the San Bernardino police officer.

The shooting occurred outside the King Tut Liquor store located near the intersection of Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue just before 11:30 p.m.

The cell phone recording shows the officer struggling as he tackles the man to the ground. At one point, the video shows the officer on the man's back. Shortly after, the man managed to free himself from the officer and as he stands up, the video shows the officer backing up, followed by the sounds of gunfire as the man is shot at point-blank range.

“Dude was coming out and he started fighting that dude and the dude tried to get up and all we heard was ‘bam bam bam bam.’ He shot the man. The police shot that man,” a witness said.

Advertisement

The video also shows the man appeared to have something in his right hand.

Sources told FOX 11's Gigi Graciette the man had a gun in his hand. It was also reported the man was "acting erratically" and was jumping on cars when police were called.

Emotions boiled over and after the shooting, witnesses began confronting officers by screaming and yelling at them.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

It was confirmed Friday morning the man died at a local hospital.

It is currently unknown if the officer was injured during the altercation.

Their names have not been released by authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

