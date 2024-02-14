CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car slams into children in Anaheim
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Scary moments Tuesday when a driver apparently lost control and slammed into a group of students in Anaheim.
The terrifying incident caught on camera happened on State College Boulevard near Katella High School.
At least two people were hospitalized. The extent of their injuries and current conditions are not known.
The driver remained at the scene, but it's unclear what prompted the crash.
No other information was immediately available.
Any witnesses to this incident are urged to call police.