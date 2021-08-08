Caught on Camera: Bear casually walks through grocery store in Porter Ranch

What was this bear shopping for… Teddy Grahams crackers? Honey?

A baby bear was caught on camera roaming through the aisle of a grocery store in Porter Ranch.

The bear was spotted inside the Ralph’s grocery store at the Porter Ranch Town Center on Rinaldi Street Saturday morning.

According to witnesses, the cub wandered into the store and was then shooed out by employees.

Video was posted online by actress Tisha Campbell who said once she spotted the bear she quickly left the store.

Witnesses say in total three bears were spotted in the town center.

