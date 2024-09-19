WATCH: Burglars use sledgehammer to break into Beverly Grove pharmacy

An investigation is underway after a burglary crew was caught on camera breaking into a Beverly Grove hair salon to gain access to the next-door pharmacy overnight.

Surveillance video shows the three men using a sledgehammer to break through the glass door of the hair salon on Beverly Boulevard. Once they get inside, they just walk in to the back of the salon and use the same tool to bust through the door to the pharmacy.

According to police, the suspects also attempted to cut security camera wires, and attempted to drill through the wall.

They were able to get into the pharmacy and steal an undisclosed amount of medicine.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect descriptions were immediately released by police.