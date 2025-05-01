CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Burglars break into LA bakery, steal tip jar
LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a bakery was burglarized in Los Angeles overnight.
It happened at Bibi's Bakery and Cafe around 3:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Surveillance video shows three masked men ransacking the bakery and attempting to break into a safe and register.
The suspects then leave the bakery in a black sedan with no front license plate.
According to the owner of Bibi's, the store's tip jar was stolen.
It's unknown how much was in the tip jar.
No other information was immediately available.
The Source: Information for this story is from Bibi's Bakery and Cafe and the Los Angeles Police Department.