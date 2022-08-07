Catalytic converters found after Huntington Beach police chase

Two people were arrested in Huntington Beach after officers found stolen catalytic converters in a vehicle involved in a police chase.

Yonathan Acosta, 18, of Norwalk, and Tyrece Sinkler, 22, of Long Beach, were arrested early Saturday morning according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. The department says a "graveyard patrol officer" saw the duo speeding through the area of Atlanta Avenue and Newland Street in Huntington Beach shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

When the officer tried to pull them over, the vehicle fled. Police chased them northbound along Newland. That's when police say the car ran a red light at the intersection of Newland Street and Adams Avenue, hitting another vehicle and setting the suspects' vehicle on fire.

Police say when they searched the suspects' car they found freshly cut catalytic converters as well as several new and used blades. Both Acosta and Sinkler were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, cleared and booked to the Huntington Beach City Jail.

The driver of the second vehicle also suffered minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the alleged robberies and the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the Huntington Beach Police Department at 714-375-5066.