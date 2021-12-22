Catalytic converter replacements went up by 90%, experts say

article

California’s insurance industry experts say that statewide, converter replacements increased by about 90% from 2019 to 2020, nearly all of them due to theft.

Security camera video shows how quickly it can happen. Within two minutes, suspects in their vehicle back up bumper to bumper with their target, lift it, use a saw to cut the converter out and drive off.

It takes a lot longer for owners to recuperate. The vehicles are undrivable and replacements for a Prius – which has become a very popular car to target due to the high quality of the metal in their converters – can run between $1,500 and $4,000, if the part is available during the pandemic-related shortages.

For a large van, like the one targeted at the Newstory Church in Los Angeles, you are talking over $6,000. Money that a gang alternative program run by the local community can ill afford. They had actually stopped parking the van in the church parking lot since so many other vehicles had been targeted, but it happened anyway. The van was parked at the home of one of the organization’s members and the catalytic converter was taken anyway.

What can you do to protect your vehicle against converter theft?

Park at secured or at least well-lit areas where another vehicle can not park right next to yours. A loud alarm helps, as do security cameras that suspects can see, but not tamper with. Those are all deterrents to move on to the next, easier, vehicle.

Install an anti-theft device like a shield or a plate bolted to cover up the catalytic converter.

Have your license plate or VIN number, or some identifying information etched onto the converter. LA County Sheriff task forces have publicized events to do this, as they benefit tremendously. The only way to prosecute the suspects they catch with stolen converters is to have victims associated with the items, and the only way to have that is with identifying information on them.

