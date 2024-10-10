Catalina Island plane crash victims identified

The Brief Recovery efforts continue at the site of a plane crash on Catalina Island. Five people, including the pilot, were killed Tuesday night. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause.



The first images of the plane that crashed on Catalina Island, killing all five people on board, have been released.

The LASD Special Enforcement Bureau shared the pictures on Instagram showing Air Rescue 5 deploying SEB Tactical Medics to assist with the recovery efforts.

The twin-engine Beechcraft 95-B55 crashed shortly after it departed from Catalina Airport in Avalon around 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Deputies say an iPhone sent the 911 SOS emergency notification. It was equipped with crash detection that alerted authorities that there had been a hard bump.

Crews went to the area where the alert went off and found the wreckage about a mile west of the airport. All five people were declared dead at the scene.

According to FAA records, the plane was registered to Ali Safai, 73, of West Hills, who was previously a flight instructor at now-defunct Santa Monica Aviation based at Santa Monica Airport.

"He was a pilot. He taught people. Wonderful human being. Great father. It's very sad. You see this on the news. You never think it's going to be your neighbor. And this is just horrible," a friend said.

The other four victims have been identified as Ali Haris, 33, of Fullerton; Margaret Mary Fenner, 55; and two men both in their 30s.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.