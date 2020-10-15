Car wash in OC transforms into scary 'Tunnel of Terror' for Halloween

The Russell Fischer Xpress car wash in Huntington Beach is transforming into the "Tunnel of Terror OC" for the month of October to help people celebrate Halloween.

The scary car wash experience runs Thursdays to Saturdays through the end of October. Opening night was Thursday, October 15. The price is $20 per car, no matter how many people are in the car.

"It's Southern California's first, I think, haunted car wash that we're putting together. No one's doing it. I want to give back to the community and save Halloween because of everything going on so it's like why not do something like this for the community," said Long Vo, who is the Marketing Coordinator for the event.

People who came for Opening Night described the haunted house as "terrifying" and a "great way to celebrate Halloween."

"We love it! We live right by here and we're really looking forward to it. We love all of the interactive acting. They do a great job," said Kim Creyaufmiller.

The car wash team hired real actors for the Tunnel of Terror OC. The car wash is located on Beach Blvd in Huntington Beach.