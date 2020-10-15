Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 3:00 AM PDT until FRI 6:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest
2
Heat Advisory
until FRI 5:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Mountains

Car wash in OC transforms into scary 'Tunnel of Terror' for Halloween

By
Published 
Orange County
FOX 11

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - The Russell Fischer Xpress car wash in Huntington Beach is transforming into the "Tunnel of Terror OC" for the month of October to help people celebrate Halloween.

The scary car wash experience runs Thursdays to Saturdays through the end of October. Opening night was Thursday, October 15. The price is $20 per car, no matter how many people are in the car.

"It's Southern California's first, I think, haunted car wash that we're putting together. No one's doing it. I want to give back to the community and save Halloween because of everything going on so it's like why not do something like this for the community," said Long Vo, who is the Marketing Coordinator for the event.

People who came for Opening Night described the haunted house as "terrifying" and a "great way to celebrate Halloween."

"We love it! We live right by here and we're really looking forward to it. We love all of the interactive acting. They do a great job," said Kim Creyaufmiller.

The car wash team hired real actors for the Tunnel of Terror OC. The car wash is located on Beach Blvd in Huntington Beach. 