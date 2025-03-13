Car goes airborne, crashes into Redondo Beach home

Caught on camera - a speeding car goes airborne and flips, landing in front of a Redondo Beach home on Monday morning.

What we know:

Home security footage shows the car hitting a dip, launching into the air, and crashing, landing on its side near a garage door.

One person was reportedly hospitalized and another was taken to jail.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the crash are under investigation.

It's unclear if the person injured or the person taken into custody were occupants of the car or the home.