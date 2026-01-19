Car flies off 101 Freeway, lands on Woodland Hills strip mall roof
LOS ANGELES - A hit-and-run investigation is underway in Woodland Hills after a vehicle launched off the 101 Freeway and landed on top of a commercial building.
What we know:
The crash happened Sunday morning near the Shoup Avenue off-ramp, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
A vehicle traveling on the 101 Freeway left the roadway, became airborne, and crashed into the roof of a nearby strip mall.
Following the collision, the driver ditched the car and ran away.
No one was hurt, but a business owner said her clinic was heavily damaged by the car.
What's next:
Police are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run.
Officers are searching for the driver who ran off, and investigators are working to determine what caused the vehicle to veer off the freeway.
The Source: This story is based on information from the Los Angeles Police Department.