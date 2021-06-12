Car crashes into building housing plasma center; 3 dead

article

A car crashed into a building housing a plasma center in Pittsburgh, killing three people and injuring two others, authorities said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich confirmed the fatalities Saturday and also said two other people were injured, one critically. At least one other person, a paramedic, was treated for smoke inhalation.

Police, fire and emergency medical services responded after the crash into the Biomat USA Plasma Building in the Manchester neighborhood at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Hissrich said one of those killed was still inside the vehicle in the building. He said officials believed everyone was out of the building and a fire after the crash has been extinguished. It’s unclear how many people were inside at the time of the crash.