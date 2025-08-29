Car crashes into East LA King Taco after colliding with Metro train

Image 1 of 4 ▼

One person was hospitalized Friday after a car collided with a train and then crashed into a King Taco restaurant in East Los Angeles.

What we know:

According to Metro, the incident happened just before 10 a.m.

Officials said a car made a left turn on Ford Boulevard in front of a Metro E line traveling east on 3rd Street.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

SkyFOX was over the area as crews worked to clear the scene. A King Taco sign was seen knocked completely to the ground surrounded by glass and other debris.

What we don't know:

The condition of the driver is unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

What they're saying:

"Metro extends its best wishes for a speedy recovery," the agency said in a statement. "Metro reminds all drivers to be rail safe, pay attention to crossing gates and warning signs and always look both ways before crossing the tracks."

The Source: Information for this story is directly sourced from an official statement by Metro, the agency that operates the E line, detailing the circumstances of the collision.



