SUV spins after cop's PIT maneuver during Los Angeles County car chase
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Two people are in custody – but not before leading a tense car chase in Los Angeles County.
What we know:
The suspects, inside a suspected stolen white SUV, led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase on Wednesday, September 10.
In the tail end of the chase near Whittier, one of the deputies used a PIT maneuver to get the SUV to spin out and stop after crashing into a nearby fence.
The passenger and driver of the car were eventually detained by deputies.
What we don't know:
Officials did not say where the SUV may have been stolen from.