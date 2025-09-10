SUV spins after cop's PIT maneuver during Los Angeles County car chase

Two people are in custody – but not before leading a tense car chase in Los Angeles County.

What we know:

The suspects, inside a suspected stolen white SUV, led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase on Wednesday, September 10.

In the tail end of the chase near Whittier, one of the deputies used a PIT maneuver to get the SUV to spin out and stop after crashing into a nearby fence.

The passenger and driver of the car were eventually detained by deputies.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say where the SUV may have been stolen from.