Candace Cameron Bure focusing on faith-based Christmas movies with 'purpose'

Candace Cameron Bure is in the holiday spirit, and the actress wants to put Christianity back in the Christmas movies that she stars in.

"I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," the "Fuller House" star told the Wall Street Journal of the new network she joined earlier this year.

Bure departed the Hallmark Channel in April. She had worked with the popular network for over a decade, previously starring in 10 holiday movies and 30 films overall for Hallmark's Crown Media.

"My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them," she told the outlet. "I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment."

In a previous statement, Bure shared how her personal beliefs align with Great American Family.

"I'm very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch," she stated.

"I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose."

While Bure did not touch on her departure from the Hallmark Channel, she did say, "It basically is a completely different network than when I started because of the change of leadership."

Bill Abbott, the former CEO of the Hallmark Channel, now leads Great American Family.

