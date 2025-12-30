Camila Mendoza Olmos: Body found amid search for missing teen last seen Christmas Eve

The Brief A body has been found during the days-long search for Camila Mendoza Olmos. The Texas teen was last seen leaving for what family members believed was her routine morning walk on Christmas Eve. As of December 30, 2025, Texas investigators are working to see if the body found on Tuesday was of the missing teen.



BEXAR COUNTY, Calif. (KTTV) – Authorities say a body has been found during the days-long search for missing 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos.

What we know:

According to the Bexar County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, the body was found on Tuesday, December 30 in a field area believed to be "a few hundred yards" from where Camila lives. Sheriff Javier Salazar declined to confirm if the body was the missing Texas teen, adding that "it's too early to tell."

Salazar, however, did say that foul play was not involved in the mystery individual's death.

The Bexar County sheriff also mentioned that Camila was "going through a very tough time in her life," hinting that her mental health battles may have contributed to her disappearance.

"During the course of the investigation, we developed some information that there may have been some suicidal ideations on Camila's part before, some signs of depression, undiagnosed as far as we can tell," Salazar said.

The backstory:

Camila Mendoza Olmos was last seen on Christmas Eve after her mother remembered her teen daughter going on her routine walk.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the missing teen is asked to call 210-335-6000.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.