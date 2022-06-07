Camarillo man charged with murdering mother, dumping body in dumpster

A Camarillo man has officially been charged with murdering his mother last week, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Tuesday.

David Hoetzlein, 25 was charged with the murder of his mother, Tomoko Hoetzlein, back on June 3. On that day, Ventura County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Las Positas Apartments on Townsite Promenade after receiving reports that a body had been found in the apartment complex's dumpster.

When authorities arrived they found the body of 62-year-old Tomoko Hoetzlein. Police say her body had been dismembered before being left in the dumpster.

David Hoetzlein was arrested on Friday, June 4, and appeared before a judge Tuesday. His arraignment was continued until June 30. David Hoetzlein is currently being held on $3 million bail. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.