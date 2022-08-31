California's best horchata is in San Diego, according to Yelp

article

Turns out for the best horchata in the Golden State, you'll have to travel a little bit further south to get a sweet sip.

Yelp recently released its list of top-reviewed horchata spots in every state, analyzing businesses with a high concentration of reviews mentioning the cinnamon rice milk drink. Then they ranked those businesses against factors such as overall ratings and volume of reviews.

Here in California, the best horchata can be found at Barrio Donas in San Diego, according to Yelp.

The restaurant located in the city's Clairemont neighborhood is rated 4.5 stars with nearly 300 reviews. Many Yelpers made complimentary remarks about the horchata but apparently this place is also well known for its doughnuts. Some of the unique flavors include mazapan, guava, and even horchata.

So if you're not an horchata drinker, you can get the tasty treat in doughnut form, too!

"BEST DONUT SHOP EVER!!! amazing donuts, amazing service, delicious tortas. They also have the best horchata cold brew I've ever tasted. Will definitely continue to support this small business :)" one Yelper said.

