These 3 California universities are the top 3 best public colleges in the US: Forbes

The Brief UC Berkeley was ranked the top public university in the nation and No. 5 overall on Forbes’ new list of top U.S. colleges. The Forbes list ranks colleges based on student return on investment, including graduate salary and graduation rate. The ranking also noted that UCLA received the most applicants in the nation and that some California universities were vulnerable to political attacks on research funding.



California universities dominated a recent Forbes list of the top 500 U.S. Colleges, with three ranking as the top public schools in the nation.

Local perspective:

UC Berkeley ranked #5 nationwide and #1 among public universities based on academic, financial and career outcomes for undergraduate students.

It's the third consecutive year Cal has secured the fifth spot overall, making it the only public university to be in the top 10.

Following UC Berkeley in the top three rankings are UCLA and UC San Diego.

SUGGESTED: These California colleges are hardest to get into in America

Among the top five universities, UC Berkeley was notable for the lowest average debt upon graduation: $6,529. The median annual salary over the first 20 years after graduation was $170,100, roughly on par with the other top-10 universities.

Forbes noted that UCLA received 145,058 applicants, which is the most in the nation.

At UC San Diego, Forbes said the university admitted around the same number of undergraduates as UC Berkeley and UCLA in 2023 but emphasized its undergraduate research opportunities such as oceanography, biology and computer science.

Dig deeper:

Forbes chose its 25 top public colleges based on several factors from the 2023-2024 academic year, including alumni salaries, academic outcomes and return on investment.

"Schools ranked highly on our list if their students returned after their first year, graduated on time, secured high salaries after graduation and left college with little student debt," according to Forbes' methodology. "We also rewarded colleges that enrolled a greater percentage of low-income students."

SUGGESTED: These are California's best high schools

Other factors considered include the number of graduates on the Forbes American Leaders List, debt and retention rate.

Big picture view:

Aside from the California universities that made the top 10, the others were a mix of Ivy League and private schools.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology of Boston took the top spot, followed by Princeton University (#3), Harvard University (#6), Williams College (#7), Johns Hopkins University (#8), Yale University (#9) and the University of Pennsylvania rounding out the top 10.

SUGGESTED: This California college topped the list of party schools in the US for 2026

To see the full list of rankings and view by campus or state, tap or click here.