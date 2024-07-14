California sends law enforcement officers to Republican National Convention

Dozens of law enforcement officers from Southern California are being deployed to Wisconsin to assist security efforts at the 2024 Republican National Convention in the wake of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

In a statement, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the 61 law enforcement officers include 40 members of the California Highway Patrol, and officers from the Bakersfield, Fresno, and Long Beach police departments.

"Public safety transcends party lines. California is proud to support our law enforcement colleagues in Wisconsin during this important political event. Working together, we are helping to provide a safe and secure environment for all participants at the Republican National Convention," Newsom said.

One spectator was killed and two others critically injured in the shooting at Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania Saturday.

Trump was also wounded but is "fine." In a statement posted to his Truth Social account, he called for unity and resilience as investigations into the shooter and his motives continued.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations early Sunday identified the shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. Crooks was fatally shot by Secret Service agents following his alleged attempt to kill Trump.

The FBI is investigating the shooting as possible domestic terrorism.

