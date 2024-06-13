California residents are worst tippers in America, data shows

A new report says the amount service industry workers are tipped in the U.S., on average, depends on where you live.

If you live in California, you're apparently one of the worst tippers in America, according to the Q1 restaurant trends report from Toast , a digital restaurant platform, which analyzed restaurant data in all 50 states to see which ones tip the most and least.

California ranked dead last at the bottom of the list, with an average tip of 17.9%. Meanwhile, Delaware residents apparently tipped the most, with an average of 22.1%. Delaware also tops the list for tipping at full-service restaurants (22.5%), and quick-service restaurants (19.1%).

Overall, tips remained generally flat compared to the same time last year.

A study conducted last year by Pew Research Center found that more than 70% of Americans said tipping is expected in more places now than it was five years ago, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another survey by Bankrate found that 59% of Americans said they view tipping negatively. This includes people who feel businesses should pay employees better, are annoyed about pre-entered tip screens or would be willing to pay higher prices to be done with tipping altogether.

They also found that 35% of Americans believe tipping culture has gotten out of control.

More than 1 in 3 (35%) Americans surveyed in 2024 agreed, compared to 30% in 2023.